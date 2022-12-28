Court convicts 10 in attempted murder of Red Sox legend David Ortiz

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz
Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz(MGN Online / apardavila / flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Tessa Kielbasa and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Dominican Republic court has convicted 10 of the 13 people accused of trying to murder Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

Ortiz was shot on June 9th, 2019, while at a bar in the Dominican Republic.

According to ESPN, two men found guilty in connection with the shooting have been sentenced to 30 years in prison – the longest among the defendants.

The other eight received sentences between 5 to 20 years.

The other three defendants were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Ortiz spent six weeks in a Boston hospital after the shooting undergoing two surgeries.

