Court convicts 10 in attempted murder of Red Sox legend David Ortiz
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Dominican Republic court has convicted 10 of the 13 people accused of trying to murder Red Sox legend David Ortiz.
Ortiz was shot on June 9th, 2019, while at a bar in the Dominican Republic.
According to ESPN, two men found guilty in connection with the shooting have been sentenced to 30 years in prison – the longest among the defendants.
The other eight received sentences between 5 to 20 years.
The other three defendants were acquitted due to lack of evidence.
Ortiz spent six weeks in a Boston hospital after the shooting undergoing two surgeries.
