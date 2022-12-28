First responders provide safety tips before you head out on the ice

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The recent chilling temperatures have left behind frozen lakes and ponds throughout the area, but first responders warn of the dangers that come with some beloved outdoor activities this time of year.

Winter weather brings winter activities like skating and ice fishing here to western Massachusetts. Now that chilly temperatures are mostly here to stay, the Agawam Fire Department is urging folks to think twice before heading out on frozen ponds or lakes.

“No natural ice is ever 100% completely safe,” Agawam Fire Lieutenant Jose Vasquez told us. “Sometimes, we do get and will have water rescue calls. Frequently, it’s people who have a pet or something in the water.”

Lt. Vasquez said that if the ice is not completely frozen over, it could lead to dangerous situations for you or a pet.

“Constantly check the conditions of the ice because the best thing to do is to not fall in in the first place,” he said.

The Agawam Fire Department said that you should never assume any ice is safe. Instead, it is always a good idea to bring a tape measure with you and regularly check how thick the ice is.

“All our engines are equipped with basic ice rescue things, so we can send a person out to come get you,” Lt. Vasquez said.

He shared with Western Mass News what to do when deciding to go out onto frozen water. Make sure the ice is at least 4 inches thick, avoid areas near moving water, and always let someone know about your plans ahead of time.

As the weather gets colder, Lt. Vasquez has this message for folks:

“I believe it’s something like half fatalities that occur for water or in ice is rescuers, so it’s due to somebody who went to help somebody else. In those situations, you want to leave it to the professionals.”

The Agawam Fire Department is set to conduct their annual water rescue training in the coming weeks.

