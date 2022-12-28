Former Amherst man pleads guilty in connection to 4-month-old’s death

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A former Amherst man pleaded guilty in Hampden Superior Court Wednesday to a charge connected to the 2019 death of his 4-month-old baby who died after being administered adult sleep medication with an infant syringe.

Laurie Loisel of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said that 35-year-old Isaac Villalobos, also know as Angel M. Carattini-Rivera, pleaded guilty in front of a judge to a felony charge of assault and battery on a child causing substantial injury.

Villalobos was sentenced to 5 to 7 years in state prison as part of a recommendation from Assistant District Attorney Andrew C. Covington and defense attorney Alan M. Rubin.

The recommendation included that the Commonwealth would drop charges of manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14.

ADA Covington issued a statement on Wednesday’s sentencing, saying:

“This was a horrific tragedy. In this case, the Commonwealth wanted to provide a measure of closure for the victim’s family while also holding the defendant accountable for his actions. We feel the best interests of justice were served with this plea and sentencing today.”

