Franklin St. in Belchertown closed Thursday for tree removal

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Franklin Street in Belchertown will be closed for part of Thursday, December 29th, while National Grid conducts tree removal along the roadway.

According to the Belchertown DPW, Franklin Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

