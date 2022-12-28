Good Samaritan dubbed a hero after assisting Springfield officer during arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday afternoon, Springfield officials publicly thanked a man they said jumped into action when an officer was involved in a violent struggle with an armed robbery suspect Tuesday.

Springfield resident Pedro Perez has been dubbed a hero by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

“Instead of telling you about a good arrest made and good deeds by a civilian, who by no means was obligated to do so, instead of planning a funeral or hospital visits, I’m telling you about a good arrest that was made and tragedy was averted,” Superintendent Clapprood said.

“I don’t think he’s realized what he did,” Mayor Sarno added. “A true definition of a hero.”

They said that Perez jumped into action when he was driving home Tuesday afternoon and noticed an officer in a violent struggle with an armed robbery suspect.

“It’s either you help out or you sit there and watch and something worse is going to unfold,” Perez said.

That suspect was 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez. Police said that he robbed a MetroPCS at knifepoint Tuesday afternoon. A ‘Be on the Lookout’ was sent out to all crews and one officer spotted him and chased him down. That was when the officer got involved in a struggle with Gonzalez and Perez stepped in.

Superintendent Clapprood said that the struggle could have turned deadly if it was not for Perez’s heroic actions.

“It could definitely be different today if not for Mr. Perez,” she told us.

Clapprood said that Gonzalez got a hold of the officer’s service pistol and fired off multiple shots. One shot went through his own hand, another hit Perez’s truck, and another went through the hood of his sweatshirt.

Perez told Western Mass News that he did not think of the risk or consequences; he just knew he had to step in.

“Nothing went through my head,” he said. “I didn’t think of any consequences. I saw he was a big guy and I just knew that she, the officer, needed help.”

