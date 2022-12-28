Healey names Rebecca Tepper as new Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor-Elect Maura Healey took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to announce that Rebecca Tepper has been appointed as the new Massachusetts Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

Healey tweeted, quote:

“I’m thrilled to announce that we’ll be appointing Rebecca Tepper as Secretary of @MassEEA. We have work to do to deliver relief on rising energy bills, drive our clean energy economy, and meet our climate goals. Rebecca has the experience, commitment, and values to deliver.”

Tepper currently serves in the attorney general’s office as Chief of the Energy and Environment Bureau.

