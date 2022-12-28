Holyoke crews respond to fire at Hamel’s Catering and Summit View Banquet Hall

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Hamel’s Creative Catering and Summit View Banquet Hall on Northampton Street Wednesday afternoon for reports of a fire.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, they received the call around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Captain Rex said that they strongly believe that the fire was electrical in nature and that crews remained on scene to track it in case it spreads into the building’s walls.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holyoke City Hall
Holyoke set to host First Night Junior
The Massachusetts State House in Boston
Healey names Rebecca Tepper as new Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
Former Amherst man pleads guilty in connection to 4-month-old’s death
Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz
Court convicts 10 in attempted murder of Red Sox legend David Ortiz