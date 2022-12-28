Holyoke crews respond to fire at Hamel’s Catering and Summit View Banquet Hall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Hamel’s Creative Catering and Summit View Banquet Hall on Northampton Street Wednesday afternoon for reports of a fire.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, they received the call around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Captain Rex said that they strongly believe that the fire was electrical in nature and that crews remained on scene to track it in case it spreads into the building’s walls.

No injuries have been reported.

