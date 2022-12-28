Holyoke set to host First Night Junior

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke will host its First Night Junior at Holyoke Heritage Park this Saturday, December 31st.

Presented by the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round, the Children’s Museum at Holyoke, and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, First Night Junior is a family-friendly New Years Eve celebration held earlier in the day for the younger people of western Mass.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and includes unlimited merry-go-round rides, admission to Children’s Museum, and live entertainment until the ball drop at 12:50 p.m.

