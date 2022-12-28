Homeless man broke MGM Springfield windows with golf club to get out of the cold

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Court documents have brought new details to light about a man charged with breaking windows at MGM Springfield with a golf club on Christmas Eve.

57-year-old Edith Ortiz was charged with disorderly conduct and vandalism after admitting to police that he smashed the windows at the MGM Springfield.

According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, police originally responded to reports of a man shooting out the windows at MGM. The police report said in part, quote:

“As officers made our way to the hotel lobby, we witnessed several casino guests running past us screaming that someone was shooting the windows out.”

Police then searched the surrounding area for a suspect. Upon review of surveillance footage, police found no gun was used to break the windows. However, they did see a man armed with a golf club striking the windows 20 times in order to break them.

Shortly after a review of the footage, the report detailed Ortiz turning himself in to police, saying in part:

“We were approached by a male matching the description holding a golf club with a black knife in his hand. This male, later identified as Mr. Edith Ortiz, stated to officers, ‘I am the one that broke the window.’ Officers gave Mr. Ortiz orders to drop the knife and golf club, which he complied to our orders.’”

The documents list Ortiz as homeless, and upon his arrest, he stated to police, quote, “It’s cold outside. I am sick of not eating.”

Western Mass News reached out to Bill Miller with Friends of the Homeless in Springfield. He told us that there are plenty of programs people can turn to for help if they do not have a place to live.

“What we have now is, we have services that are available for people 24 hours a day,” he said. “We’ve got meals for people, even if they’re not staying with us. We’ve got 170 shelter beds, housing beyond shelter.”

Miller added that they do work with the Springfield Police to help homeless people find shelter and a hot meal during the winter months.

