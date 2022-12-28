Local autobody owner to fix good Samaritan’s car for free as thank you for heroism

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is being hailed a hero by city leaders after police said he jumped into action when he saw an officer struggling with an armed robbery suspect.

He was publicly thanked Wednesday by Springfield officials, standing next to his proud brother, sister, and daughter.

“They’re just always like that,” Pedro’s sister, Lajun Arena, said. “I see them as my backup if something happens. I always call them.”

Pedro Perez is being called a hero by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood. They said that he stepped into action when he was driving home on Tuesday afternoon and saw a police officer struggling with an armed robbery suspect.

“My first reaction was to jump out of my truck and help out,” Perez said. “I didn’t think about the consequences of what could happen or the what ifs.”

That officer was in a violent struggle with Joseph Gonzalez. Police said that he robbed a MetroPCS at knifepoint before the officer chased him down.

Perez said that he knew the suspect was overpowering the officer.

“It’s either you help out or you sit there and watch and something worse is going to unfold,” he told us.

Police said that Gonzalez got a hold of the officer’s pistol and fired off multiple rounds, shooting himself in the hand and Perez’s car.

Despite being just inches away from being shot, Perez told Western Mass News that he would do it all over again and suggested other people who see something similar jump in to help if they are able.

“If it gets to that point where you think you can help, don’t think about it twice,” he said. “You could save somebody’s life.”

Not only did he get a public thank you from the mayor and police department, Perez’s truck repairs will be completely covered by Springfield business owner Jack Mastroianni of Mastroianni Auto Body.

“We’re just very happy to be of assistance to Mr. Perez,” Mastroianni told us. “We all wonder how we would react in a situation like that, and fortunately, he was there and reacted in the right way. We’re very thankful.”

The suspect, Gonzalez, was still in the hospital on Wednesday, however, he is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.