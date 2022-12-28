Mayor Sarno announces 9th round of ARPA funds for Springfield neighborhoods

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the ninth round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for neighborhoods in the city Wednesday morning.

This came as part of the Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund.

Mayor Sarno said that this funding is vital to the neighborhoods of Springfield, adding that they are important to the economic health of the city while enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Wednesday’s announcement took place Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Springfield City Hall.

