MSCPA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter look to place pets from Texas, Kentucky

By Raegan Loughrey and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SALEM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter are looking to place dozens of newly arrived cats and dogs into forever homes this new year.

The cats and dogs arrived in the Bay State Tuesday and came from crowded shelters all the way in Tennessee, Texas, and Kentucky.

The MSPCA told Western Mass News that the pets are settling into the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, where they will stay until they can be adopted.

The dogs range in ages 8 weeks to 2 years old and are a variety of breeds, including German shepherds, shih tzus, and labrador retrievers.

The cats range in ages 13 weeks to 10 years old and are mostly domestic shorthairs.

The animals will be available for adoption after their 48-hour quarantine.

If you or someone you know is interested in adopting one of these animals, you may find the information on how to do so here.

