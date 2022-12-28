Police: person struck by car on Broadway in Chicopee

Broadway Street pedestrian accident in Chicopee 122822
Broadway Street pedestrian accident in Chicopee 122822(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Broadway in Chicopee Wednesday evening after a person was struck by a car.

Chicopee Police Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne confirmed the accident to Western Mass News and indicated that it occurred around 6 p.m.

We’re told that the person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police added that Broadway is closed from Monroe to Madison and at Grove and Broadway while the Accident Reconstruction Team investigates the scene. Drivers have been asked to seek alternatives routes. It’s not yet known when the road will reopen.

