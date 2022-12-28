Police making preparations for the return of First Night Northampton

Northampton Police Cruiser
Northampton Police Cruiser(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton Police Department is making preparations ahead of Saturday night’s First Night celebration.

According to Northampton Police, fireworks will be set off from the Hampton Avenue parking garage at 6:15 p.m. to give everyone downtown the chance to see them clearly.

Road closures will begin at 11:15 p.m. and last until 12:30 a.m. Police will then ask pedestrians to use sidewalks in order for roads to reopen safely.

Northampton First Night 2023 road closures map
Northampton First Night 2023 road closures map(Northampton Police Department)

Police said that Main Street will be closed during that time, adding that eastbound traffic will be detoured at Gothic Street while westbound traffic will be detoured at Strong Avenue.

King Street will be closed from Trumbull Road to Main Street. Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Trumbull Road.

Lastly, Pleasant Street will be closed from Hampton Avenue to Main Street, with northbound traffic being detoured at Hampton Avenue.

