Town by Town: the Lorax, kinara lighting, and veterans memorial donation

There was a lot of fun over at the Springfield Museums on Wednesday, celebrating Earth with a variety of activities.

The event was called Planet Earth: You Are Here.

Inspired by Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax, visitors were able to choose from an array of STEM-based activities that celebrate the place we all call home.

Wednesday’s fun included a juggling show all about atoms and molecules.

Town by town also took over to Holyoke where a gathering was held at City Hall Wednesday in acknowledgement of Kwanzaa.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia hosted the event and issued a proclamation designating Kwanzaa Week.

The event featured a history presentation about the holiday and the lighting of kinara.

Lastly, town by town took us to East Longmeadow where they have found a great way to honor our veterans.

Big Y Supermarkets donated $4,000 to the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Committee.

That donation will go towards the construction of the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial, which will be built on North Main Street.

