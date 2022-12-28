Travel agencies work to bring clients home as Southwest travel nightmare continues

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It has been a travel nightmare for passengers of Southwest as the airline has canceled roughly 10,000 flights this week.

The airline canceled and delayed even more flights Wednesday as people are trying to return home from their holiday plans.

We caught up with Martha Borawski, a travel agent at Pioneer Valley Travel in Northampton who said that they were lucky that they did not have too many clients flying Southwest this week. However, agents have still been working around the clock to make sure clients make it home.

Borawski told Western Mass News that Southwest is a major carrier out of Bradley International Airport, adding that this is going to change people’s feelings about the airline, which is a big blow to our market.

“This sends a real bad message to the traveling public about how they want to travel and if they want to travel with Southwest again,” Borawski said. “The CEO was on the news either this morning or yesterday morning and he doesn’t seem to have a real clear answer for the public, which is also not good for any of us to hear, so it leaves you really questionable about whether you would want to pick that airline for now or the very near future.”

Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal spoke out about the issue, saying in part, quote:

“Instead of a holiday spent celebrating with family and friends, passengers are sleeping in airports or desperately trying to reach customer service agents. For those travelers whose holidays have been ruined, there is no real way for Southwest to make this right, but the company can start by fairly compensating passengers whose flights were canceled, including not only rebooked tickets, ticket refunds, and hotel, meal, and transportation reimbursement, but significant monetary compensation for the disruption to their holiday plans.”

Borawski urges people to always book insurance and give yourself an extra day or two to travel in case of any issues.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.