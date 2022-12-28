A “Winter Pause” to Ring in the New Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a milder day across western Mass and despite clouds, we managed to get into the lower 40s in the lower valley and above freezing in the hills!

Scattered clouds linger tonight and overnight with a lighter southerly breeze. Temperatures likely return to the lower 20s for most with a few teens in spots where wind becomes calm-likely in the NW hills.

An upper level flow from the southwest will continue to bring in milder air through the end of the week. After another cold morning Thursday, temperatures rise into the middle to upper 40s in the afternoon. Expect to see more sunshine thanks to abundant dry air in place. Southerly breezes continue, but a bit lighter than Wednesday.

Temperatures stay mild Friday into the holiday weekend with highs around 50 all three days. Dry weather continues Friday with some sunshine, then high clouds build Friday night and Saturday. Saturday will be a cloudy day, but still mostly dry with showers holding off until the evening. A period of rain moves through the Northeast Saturday night through Sunday morning with many seeing a quarter to half inch. Breezes stay light and temps New Years Eve dip to around 40. Rain rolls out midday Sunday and we turn brisk with some late sun and temps back into the low 50s.

A “Winter Pause” continues next week with highs in the 40s Monday and Tuesday, then 50s are back Wednesday and Thursday. It will be an unsettled week with a few systems moving through. Rain showers are expected Tuesday, then again late Wednesday into Thursday. We turn breezy and more seasonable by the end of next week.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.