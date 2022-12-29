2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an undercover officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In July, an undercover officer was assaulted during an undercover operation on High Street in Springfield.

The two men were charged with the assault, Fabian Rosario, age 21, and Luis Morales, 26, both of Springfield were indicted Thursday by a grand jury.

Rosario has been incited on assault and battery and assault with a deadly weapon. Rosario allegedly struck the undercover officer in the face with a liquor bottle and threw a rock at him as he tried to escape

Morales has been charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, assault with dangerous weapon, improper storage of a firearm, and reckless operation of motor vehicle. Morales was arrested later that same day when officers saw him driving a car on Bridge Street. Morales allegedly refused to stop and sped away. Police said a short time later he crashed the vehicle on the Worthington Street hitting several vehicles and a home.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.