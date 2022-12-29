Agawam municipal office phones unable to take incoming calls due to system failure

By Olivia Hickey
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Agawam municipal office phones are currently unable to take incoming calls.

According to the Agawam Fire Department, this is due to a system failure. Technicians are working to fix the issue.

The 911 system is working normally. People are asked to call 911 to report any emergencies.

