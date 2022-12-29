Agawam municipal office phones unable to take incoming calls due to system failure

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Agawam municipal office phones are currently unable to take incoming calls.

According to the Agawam Fire Department, this is due to a system failure. Technicians are working to fix the issue.

The 911 system is working normally. People are asked to call 911 to report any emergencies.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.