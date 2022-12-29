Chicopee Police: Female injured in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash Wednesday night

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a car Wednesday night.

The pedestrian is a female. She is currently hospitalized in the intensive care unit. We have no word on her condition yet.

This marks the fifth pedestrian hit in the city in just three months.

Chicopee Police confirmed the crash took place last night around 5:30 p.m. Police told Western News Broadway Street was closed Wednesday night from Monroe to Madison streets.

Officers say the vehicle driver originally drove off; however, the car and driver have been found by investigators. It is unknown at this time if any arrest or charges being filed.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office and the Chicopee Police Department are investigating the crash.

