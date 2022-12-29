Local animal sanctuary accepting Christmas tree donations to feed their goats and sheep

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An animal sanctuary in Westfield is accepting tree donations to help feed their goats and sheep.

“They love them and they are actually really healthy for them,” said Robin Plourde, owner of Whip City Animal Sanctuary.

whip city animal sanctuary in Westfield is collecting Christmas trees for their animals to snack on. Plourde shared with Western Mass News the health benefits the pine trees offer.

“they have antioxidants and the sap actually provides a de-wormer and a natural de-wormer for them.”

with 12 goats and 2 sheep, they can usually munch through one tree a day

“They eat them right down to the bark,” she said.

While they appreciate the donations, Plourde is asking for farm trees only.

“We don’t want box store trees because they are sprayed with chemicals,” she shared.

Plourde said chemicals are used to prevent the pine needles from falling off but make the animals sick if ingested. In terms of other Christmas decorations, she said they prefer to stick with Christmas trees.

“The wreaths are usually sprayed they usually have decorations on them,” she said.

If interested in donating; they are accepting drop offs next to their barn

“We have an outhouse in the front near the barn you can put them there we have other Christmas trees over there as well,” she said.

Whip City Animal Shelter is accepting Christmas tree donations until Dec. 31.

