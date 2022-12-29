Local restaurants prepare for New Year’s Eve

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many people will ring in 2023 by going out to eat. So Western Mass News checked in with Hampden County businesses about their plans this year.

“We’re really going to try to bring the place to life and bring that new year’s spirit,” said Nathan Yee, director of hospitality for Bean Restaurant Group.

Student Prince on Springfield’s Fort Street is preparing for a full house this coming Saturday. Many are looking forward to saying bye to 2022 and hello to 2023. Yee said the landmark restaurant will be having a big night as they will be celebrating the start of the new year internationally before the clock strikes 12 on the East Coast.

“We celebrate German New Year here. So we celebrate New Year’s Eve at 6:00 p.m. just because the ball drops in Munich at 6:00 our time,” he said.

This will mark the first time since Dec. 31, 2019 that the Student Prince will welcome the maximum capacity for the holiday, since the start of the pandemic. Yee said the Christmas menu is still being offered and public safety is the top priority.

“We are still sanitizing. some of our servers where masks just to help them feel safe and not get anyone else sick. we’re definitely still following the protocols that the CDC laid out for us,” he said.

Another restaurant welcoming patrons this New Year’s Eve is Delaney house in Holyoke. Owner Peter Rosskothen said they will have multiple options to choose from.

“We have dining right here in the restaurant. People just come, order a la cadre, have a great dinner, stay if they want to stay until midnight or go back home. We also have a price-fixed menu that we are doing now in our grand salon, which is a beautiful four-course meal with champagne (the whole thing), and some beautiful piano music playing there,” he said.

That price-fixed menu option has some delicious food just ready to be eaten.

“From prime rib to shrimp to salmon to surf-and-turf. There’s a lot of things going on,” said Rosskothen.

Delaney House was full last year and is hoping for the same this Saturday evening.

Despite the triple threat of viruses this winter, Rosskothen is not worried about crowd size.

But...

“If (people) are worried, we kindly ask them to please protect themselves. So don’t come, and let us all, the ones that can, have a good time, enjoy a nice dinner and celebrate 2023,” he said.

Both restaurants have space left to celebrate the new year. They request you make a reservation as soon as possible before time runs out.

