New, seemingly more contagious XBB COVID-19 subvariant detected in New England

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A new COVID-19 subvariant has not only been detected in New England, it’s also the dominant strain right now.

It’s called the XBB subvariant and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it seems to be more infectious than others. This newest subvariant comes at a time where we are already seeing an uptick in other respiratory viruses. One local COVID testing site said they are seeing a rise in number of people coming in and getting tested.

“The XXB subvariant is a subvariant that is very infectious…I also want to point out that this subvariant is not associated with more severe infection particularly if you have been vaccinated and boosted,” said Dr. Armando Paez, chief of infectious disease at Baystate Medical Center.

Dr. Paez said while the new COVID-19 subvariant known as XBB often leaves patients with mild symptoms, it is important to wear a mask in large crowds and also stay up to date with your COVID shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week the new subvariant is now the dominant strain here in New England. The new Omicron subvariant, XBB, now accounts for more than 52 percent of COVID cases in the region. Compared to just 18 percent of cases nationwide.

Patrick Leonardo is the regional director of American Medical Response. He spoke to Western Mass News about the patient flow at their testing location at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

“Pre-holiday numbers are definitely lower than what we’re seeing now. We’re seeing about a 35-38% increase in people coming through. there’s a steady flow,” Leonardo said.

At Baystate, we’re told 147 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, a number Dr. Paez expected to increase throughout the winter surge.

Leonardo’s message to folks:

“While the virus changes, we should not as a community which means being responsible, staying apart, wearing a mask in crowded areas and while you’re out you’re going notice that’s not necessarily happening,” Leonardo said.

Both Leonardo and Dr. Paez recommend getting tested for COVID-19 and also social distancing if you are feeling sick.

