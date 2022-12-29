Officials: Fatal Brimfield house fire started accidentally with space heater

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -After an investigation into the fatal house fire that took place last week on 3rd Street in Brimfield, it was determined that the fire was started accidentally with a space heater.

According to the Department of Fire Services, multiple space heaters were found inside the home, however, a propane-fueled space heater in the living room is what is believed to have started the fire.

In a statement, Brimfield Fire Chief Don Contis reminds people the importance of using space heaters with caution.

“Space heaters need space...If you’re using one at home, keep anything that can burn at least three feet away on all sides and be sure to turn them off when you leave the room or go to sleep.”

