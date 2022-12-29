Town by Town: December 29

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Holyoke, a hefty check was presented to the Boys and Girls Club at Marcotte Ford. Bryan Marcotte, the founder and past president of the company passed in 2020. His daughter, Suzanne said her father lived his life with integrity, passion, and kindness. She said she is glad his legacy will now live on at the Boys and Girls Club, a place where Marcotte was a loyal donor and served on the Board of Directors.

In Springfield, families had fun visiting the Planet Earth: You Are Here program at the Springfield Museums. The program features an array STEM-based activities that celebrate planet Earth. People were able to explore the planet with satellite views that created an immersive virtual experience.

In Chicopee, a special Kwanzaa proclamation was held in front of Chicopee City Hall. The event began at 11:00 a.m. The event was attended by Chicopee Mayor John Vieau. The proclamation was free and open to the public.

