A “Winter Pause” to Ring in the New Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An unseasonably warm day with highs this afternoon hitting upper 40s to low 50s! This trend will last for the next several days with a few dips, but overall we are trending mild through at least the middle of next week.

Skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight and southerly breezes get lighter after midnight again. Overnight lows should bottom out in the middle to upper 20s for most.

Our warm stretch continues Friday thanks to the Bermuda high bringing in a strong upper flow out of the southwest. Temperatures rise quickly in the morning and we are back to the 50s by the afternoon-some in the mid 50s! Not record-breaking, but above normal by about 20 degrees! Scattered clouds and sun in the morning will give way to more clouds in the afternoon as our next storm system gets closer.

Milder with patchy fog developing Friday night into Saturday morning, then a fairly cloudy day on tap to end the year. Temps remain the big story with highs hitting lower 50s, but we are also tracking a period of rain for New Years Eve.

Low pressure will move from the Gulf coast to New England Saturday evening and night, bringing shower chances by the early to mid afternoon. However, only spotty showers will be seen during the daytime at this point. Steady rain is more likely Saturday night and overnight. It will be a bit balmy for this time of year with temps in the lower to middle 40s!

Rain exits early Sunday morning, allowing for a mostly dry start to the New Year. Rain amounts should end up close to a half inch for most, so nothing big enough to cause flooding issued. Breezes shift to the northwest, which dry the valley out quickly and may allow for some breaks of sun and highs around 50. Clouds linger in the Berkshires and temps likely stay closer to the low 40s.

The first week of the New Year continues to feature above normal temperatures with highs hitting near 50 Monday and Tuesday, then middle and possibly even a few upper 50s midweek. A few systems will come through, so expect increasing shower chances later Tuesday through Thursday. More seasonable air looks to return to end the week.

