1 hospitalized after fire on Canon Circle

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest on a fire that broke out at an apartment building on Canon Circle in Springfield early Friday morning.

Western Mass News spoke with several neighbors who said they woke up Friday morning to a fleet of first responders putting out the blaze.

“I was sleeping and stuff and I seen firefighters on that side. I think there were about four of them. There were two right there and two right there and the whole house was just lit!” said Iyana Lee of Springfield.

Flames and black smoke filled the sixteen acres apartment complex on Canon Circle in Springfield just after 4:00 Friday morning, with six people and one dog inside. Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi told Western Mass News that crews were able to quickly put out the flames out.

“The companies got inside and got the fire knocked down pretty quickly and then checked for extension to make sure it didn’t spread,” Calvi said.

He said one person was transported to a local hospital after jumping out of a third-floor window seemingly trying to escape.

Lee lives near the unit and tells us firefighters stayed at the scene until about 7 o’clock this morning

She said she’s glad everyone was able to escape the blaze.

“I hope all is well. I live right there and you know y’all can come over if y’all need help with anything, I’m always here!” said Lee.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is still investigating the cause of the fire at this time, but we’re told it started in a third-floor bedroom.

