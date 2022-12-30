Armed robbery suspect scheduled to appear in court Thursday remains in hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An armed robbery suspect, charged in a violent struggle with a Springfield Police Officer on Tuesday.

The suspect, Joseph Gonzalez, was scheduled to be arraigned today, but we are told he is still in the hospital.

Springfield Police said 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez robbed a metro pcs in Springfield at knifepoint and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash on Tuesday afternoon. Western Mass News is learning this isn’t the first time he’s been charged with a crime like this.

“He has a prior conviction for armed robbery,” said police commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

In 2006 he was charged with armed robbery in Hampden County. He was sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison.

Gonzalez is now accused of engaging in a violent struggle with the officer who spotted him and chased him down this week. In that struggle, Gonzalez allegedly fired off the officer’s service pistol, shooting his own hand and he remains in the hospital.

During that incident, a good Samaritan stepped in to help, Pedro Perez of Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood publicly thanked him on Wednesday, especially since he probably risked his own life by stepping in...

“this individual who has a criminal record is a convicted armed robber from prior, past had no respect at all for men and women in blue, what do you think he would do to a regular resident?” Mayor Sarno said.

Gonzalez faces a long list of charges, including armed and masked robbery, three counts of firearm-armed assault to murder, and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

“I’m hopeful and I pray that the court system and/or some of the judges do the right thing and keep this individual locked up for a long time,” Mayor Sarno said.

Gonzalez still has to be arraigned, and that is on the schedule for Friday. But, there is a chance he will still remain in the hospital.

