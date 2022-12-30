Easthampton fire crews respond to an accidental fire started by snow globe

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Fire crews responded to a small, accidental fire inside an apartment complex Thursday that was started by a snow globe.

Fire officials said the snow globe’s position on the coffee table attracted light that was refracted and magnified onto a nearby piece of cardboard and Styrofoam. It brought the materials to ignition temperatures.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing smoke detectors. Upon arrival, crews saw the apartment was filled with smoke. They forced their entry and extinguished the fire. The unit was ventilated to limit smoke damage.

