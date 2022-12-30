First Night New Year’s Eve preparations underway in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The countdown to 2023 continues. This New Year’s Eve, thousands will be gathering in Northampton for the in-person return of an artistic celebration.

“Sheer excitement. We’re so happy to welcome people back to Northampton to celebrate this incredible night,” said Steven Sanderson, Northampton Arts Council events producer.

Sanderson did not hold back his joy for the upcoming 38th annual First Night Northampton.

Since 1985, the entire downtown area has been transformed into multiple venues for different art performances. This year, there will be 22 venues from Smith College to the Hotel Northampton area.

“Performances, arts, jugglers, acrobats, magicians…We have improv groups, comedy, lots of dance and lots of music,” Sanderson said.

There will also be fireworks at 6:15 p.m., which will be shot from the top of the Armory Street parking garage. After the celebration was held virtually for the last two years, it will feel like a sense of normalcy for the city. Captain John Cartledge and the rest of the Northampton Police Department are thrilled to have it back.

“After the few years of CVOVID and those types of precautions, it looks like it’s going to be nice weather and we’re looking forward to a good evening,” he said.

Captain Cartledge said extra officers will be on hand - and the intersection between Main, Pleasant and Sing streets will be closed off for the ball raising and after party from 11:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. He has this advice for people looking forward to the festivities:

“We just urge people to have fun but be safe. And, if you’re driving and you need a ride, call an Uber. If you see anything suspicious, don’t hesitate to call us and we’ll definitely check it out,” he said.

Sanderson said he is mainly looking forward to seeing people dancing in the streets once again.

“It’s just so wonderful to be back live with live audiences. That’s the way performance should be witnessed,” Sanderson said.

The event will conclude with the ball raise on top of Hotel Northampton with everyone saying goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023. The event goes from noon to midnight. Friday was the last day to buy day pass buttons at a lower price. More information can be found here.

