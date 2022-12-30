Local police increase patrols for New Year’s Eve

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many local police departments will be stepping up patrols Saturday night, attempting to keep the roads a little safer.

New Year’s Eve is often considered the biggest party day of the year, celebrated with champagne, and staying up until midnight to ring in 2023. However, if you are sipping on champagne, you’ll want to plan how you’re getting home safely before you have your first drink. The national safety council estimates 408 people may die on U.S. roads this New Year’s holiday.

“You absolutely see more activity as far as crashes go, and you definitely see an uptick in impaired arrests,” said Captain Jeff Rudinski of the Wilbraham Police Department.

That’s why police departments, like Wilbraham, will be stepping up patrols, looking to catch impaired drivers Saturday night, into Sunday morning.

“Us, along with many other departments, will have additional marked and unmarked cars for proactive patrols, specifically looking for impaired operations,” Captain Rudinski said.

Springfield Police Department will also be monitoring the roads, and foot traffic that night. They’ll be increasing their presence downtown, as that’s where they expect the crowds to be.

“It is a Saturday night this year, so we anticipate a little bit more of a higher call volume. In Springfield, our biggest event is at MGM, which is genuinely self-contained, they have the gaming enforcement unit there, so we will have a beefed-up presence in our metro and downtown area,” revealed Ryan Walsh, public information officer for the Springfield Police Department.

They’ll also be kicking off the new year with alcohol compliance checks, ensuring that every business in the city is properly checking id’s before serving alcohol.

“We’ll send cadets in plain clothes who are usually under 21 to different locations throughout the area, to ensure that people are checking their IDs and carding correctly,” Walsh said.

Those checks will be held throughout 2023.

