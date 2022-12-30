Medical experts: Shortage in children’s cold medications continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The shortage of children’s cold medications continues around the nation and right here in western Mass.

This, alongside of an uptick in the number of respiratory viruses among both adults and children.

Those empty pharmacy shelves are a dreaded sight for many parents with sick kids at home, but parents still have options when it comes to caring for their kids.

“Normally, we have these waves and then there’s some downtime where pharmacies can get resupplied and then the next wave come but when all three waves, all three respiratory waves hit all at once there really has been issues with manufacturing,” said Dr. John O’Reilly, chief of general pediatrics at Baystate Medical Center.

The so-called “tripledemic” is hitting hospitals and pharmacies hard.

A shortage of children’s over-the-counter pain and fever reducing medications continues. With several major pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens still limiting the number of children’s pain relief medications customers can buy.

Dr. O’Reilly has important information to share with parents.

“So I think what we’re trying to do for parents, and pharmacies, and pediatricians is really create a team. We all need to work together to make sure our kids can get the medicines they need,” he said.

Dr. O’Reilly said there are natural ways to help you or your child’s symptoms like giving your child a lukewarm bath to naturally reduce a fever, or use honey as an alternative to cough drops or syrups

He said symptoms like a fever or cough are all signs that your child’s immune system is doing its job fighting off unwanted illnesses.

Baystate is still seeing high numbers of pediatric cases this year.

“The surge in general is still out there. RSV cases have gone down. There’s been a decent surge in influenza cases,” Dr. O’Reilly said.

Dr. O’Reilly has one message for parents:

“Don’t panic, and don’t panic buy! If you hoard all the medicines that’s in that pharmacy, someone else won’t get it and their child will be harmed.”

So far, 30 children have died from the flu nationwide this season according to the CDC. Dr. O’Reilly said the best thing you can do for your child is to make sure they are vaccinated against both the flu and COVID-19.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.