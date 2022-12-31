Area businesses gear up for New Year’s Eve festivities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many local businesses are preparing for New Year’s Eve.

One local bar is preparing for a big hometown crowd, while Peter Pan Bus Lines is adding more trips to their schedule to accommodate the big number of people heading to the Times Square celebration.

The end of the year is upon us. Many people are planning their celebrations to welcome in the new year.

For some, staying local is best. Owner of the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee, Bill Stetson, is preparing for a big crowd on Saturday.

“For New Year’s we have a live band, no cover charge, and it’s a local band,” he said.

Because the holiday falls on a weekend, he expects this crowd to be bigger than year’s past.

With many people having Monday off, as most companies are observing New Year’s Day then, Stetson expects his bar will be packed on Sunday as well.

“For hockey and for football we’ll have a really good crowd,” he said.

For others, traveling is how they want to ring in the new year...

Peter Pan bus lines has been swamped over the past few days, with many people traveling to the Big Apple.

“We’ve seen a significant increase from all major cities, heading into New York City, so far this year,” shared Don Soja, director of operation for Peter Pan bus lines.

They’ve added more trips on Saturday to New York City, and added more leaving on Sunday, to accommodate the increase in demand.

“We’ve increased our schedules from every location. From Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Hartford and Springfield. We’ve been adding as capacity, or as ridership demand has come in and we’ve been doing it every day for the past few days,” Soja said.

If you still would like to travel to the Big Apple for New Year’s Eve, there are still bus tickets available, but we’re told they are limited, so you’ll want to act fast.

