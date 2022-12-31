A Damp but Mild New Year’s Eve, Warmer Air Continues into 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The last few days have been very mild, and that continues today with temperatures reaching the upper 40′s and lower 50′s throughout Western Mass. Saturday, our high reached 52 degrees in Springfield, about 18 degrees above normal for this time of year. We are, however on the wet side today, as we have been dealing with light to steady showers all day. With showers, low clouds, and areas of fog, we are also dealing with reduced visibility tonight. If you plan to be out tonight, you must drive carefully with reduced visibility, and rain showers. Showers and mild temperatures look to continue into the overnight. You will need the umbrella or rain jacket for any outdoor new year’s celebrations tonight, but the good news is, temperatures will remain mild throughout the overnight, only getting down into the middle and upper 40′s.

Waking up tomorrow on the first day of 2023, we look to be dealing with mainly cloudy skies, temperatures in the middle to upper 40′s. A spot shower cannot be ruled out for Sunday, but overall the day will be dry, with clouds winning out. Highs will top off around 50. It will also be breezy at times with winds out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.

The mild air looks to stick around for the next several days, with mostly cloudy conditions for Monday. Tuesday, our next weather maker comes in as a soaking rain shower, lasting through tuesday into wednesday. Wednesday, while it will be damp, it will be warm! Highs topping off around 60! We turn drier and cooler for Thursday, with the chance for a flurry or sprinkle on Friday, highs closer to normal. The first full weekend of 2023 looks to feature lots of sunshine, and we turn mild again with highs in the lower to middle 40′s... about 5-10 degrees above normal.

