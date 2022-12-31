Families ring in the New Year together at Holyoke’s First Night Junior

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, kids in Holyoke had a New Year’s Eve celebration of their own at the Holyoke Heritage State Park. Western Mass News stopped by the event to see how parents and kids plan to start the new year.

Before the ball drops at midnight, parents got the chance to celebrate with their kids for a New Year’s celebration at noon at Holyoke Heritage State Park.

President of the board with the Friends of the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round Joe McGiverin told Western Mass News that their celebration is all about the kids.

“It’s about getting them on the merry-go-round, the children’s museum, Captain America is walking around. There’s a reptile exhibit in the visitors center, there are crafts, there’s all kinds of events going on for the children,” he said.

Parents we spoke with said that the event was not only a great way for their kids to spend some pent-up energy, but a great way to kick off the new year.

“It’s New Year’s Eve, there’s a lot of people and a lot of fun,” Claire Kirk of Palmer said. “We hadn’t bought tickets until this morning, so we were happy to get in.”

“Finding things for a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old can be tough,” Jessica Fontaine of Chicopee added. “Seeing a large number of people come out to a great community event is awesome.”

With the New Year’s celebration comes New Year’s resolutions, and parents and kids alike have goals they would like to accomplish as they close out 2022 and head into 2023.

“More words, learn how to talk more, and have more fun, for sure,” Kirk said.

“I have been looking forward to something,” Gabriel Fontaine of Chicopee told us. “I think 4th grade should be pretty easy, but definitely an interesting level.”

