Mild And Rainy To Close Out 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy New Years Eve!

Record warmth occurred Yesterday across southern New England with many towns and cities tying or breaking records! Westover in Chicopee set a new daily high of 60 yesterday afternoon, breaking the old record of 59 set in 1948.

Today, New Years Eve begins cloudy/foggy with mild temperatures. Early afternoon highs return to the lower and middle 50s-a bit cooler than today, but still about 20 degrees above normal! Breezes remain light out of the south-southwest and dew points climb. An approaching low and front will bring scattered light rain by the mid to late afternoon. Showers continue off and on through Sunday morning, but there’s a chance that with the scattered nature of the rain that midnight may not be a total washout. Either way, have the rain gear for outdoor New Years celebrations.

Temperatures at midnight in western Mass will be well into the 40s and even near 50 in Springfield. Showers are likely and will be scattered as we ring in the New Year. A cold front moves through early Sunday morning and showers should be ending around or even before sunrise. Rain totals should end up around a quarter inch at the most.

Wind shifts to the west-northwest early Sunday and increases with some 20-25mph gusts in the afternoon, which will dry things out. Despite more of a northwesterly flow, afternoon highs still return to the 40s to around 50, with the coolest temps in the NW hills.

Sunshine will be hard to come by in this pattern through next week. Some breaks of sun are possible late Sunday and Monday, then showers return later Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect mild temps to continue through Thursday, then cooler weather returns to end the week.

