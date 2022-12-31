Officials raise alarms on propane-fueled space heater safety after 2 recent fires

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a second propane fueled space heater has been tied to a fire. The latest in Brimfield last week where one person died. The first, a 2-alarm fire Springfield just weeks before Christmas.

“Propane-fueled space heaters are extremely dangerous, they’re illegal in the commonwealth of Massachusetts because they are non-vented so they generate a large amount of carbon monoxide,” said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.

Commissioner Calvi first warned the public about the dangers of using these propane heaters inside homes after the fire in his city. Now, he is reissuing his message.

“There is no situation where someone should ever be using one of those inside their homes to get heat,” he said.

the propane tanks that fuel these heaters are the same tanks used in many popular outdoor items like grills and outdoor heaters

“If they are used outside they are perfectly safe but once they are used inside a residence they generate too much carbon monoxide,” Commissioner Calvi said.

If you are looking to use an alternate way to heat your home, Commissioner Calvi has this recommendation:

“There are electric space heaters that are safe if you use them in accordance with manufacturers’ recommendations. Which is you plug them directly into a wall outlet, you don’t use extension cords because if you use an extension cord that can become a fire hazard,” he said.

Calvi said if you have a propane tank inside your home you need to remove it immediately since it can pose a danger to both you and fire responders.

