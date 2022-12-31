Southwest flights getting back to normal after thousands of cancellations

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - As we head into New Year’s weekend, things are looking mostly back to normal for Southwest Airlines after the airline faced a week where close to 16,000 flights were canceled across the country and caused travelers to miss holiday plans or get stuck on their return home.

Southwest passengers checked their bags and boarding planes Friday as the airline’s meltdown appeared to be coming to an end.

“No issues, not even a delay, slight delay. It was like 10 minutes…No baggage lost, all presents everything got over here, so cool,” said Gideon Gibbs of Durham, CT.

According to FlightAware, Southwest only canceled 43 flights on Friday. That’s a big difference from the thousands they had canceled each day earlier this week and left passengers scrambling to find other plans.

“I had a flight canceled like two days ago and I’ve just been struggling on the app, just kind of checking it every five minutes, seeing if a flight opens, picking that flight, then like picking another one that’s a little better and just working my way to this one, which appears to be going as planned, you know,” said Daniel Podos of Amherst.

Podos told Western Mass News that he was trying to get back to college in Colorado, but that came with a price tag.

“Like [400] or 500, something crazy,” Podos added.

Like many, he’s hoping for reimbursement. Meantime, other passengers had better luck this week.

“I booked everything today as a matter of fact…I’m feeling good. The weather’s great here in Hartford. There’s no reason for any problems,” said Richard Shamock of Meriden, CT.

Some saw the headlines and decided to make a backup plan.

“We rented a van just in case we wanted to just drive back to Connecticut,” Gibbs added.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan is now promising to make things right with passengers.

“There’s just no way almost to apologize enough…We’ll be looking at and taking care of things like rental cars, hotel rooms, meals, booking customers on other airlines,” Jordan explained.

While Southwest’s reputation is now in jeopardy, some travelers are sticking by the airline

“I’ve always flown Southwest and I’ve always had good luck with them and I’ll continue to fly southwest,” said one traveler.

If you were impacted by this week’s cancellations, you can submit a request for a full refund and for reimbursement for meals, hotel, and alternate transportation.

