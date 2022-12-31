Springfield Diocese issues statement on passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died, according to a statement from the Vatican.

The Director of the Press Office of the Holy See said that the former pope passed away at 9:34 a.m. CET (Central European Time) Saturday in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.

The Vatican first announced the former pope had become ill on Wednesday.

The pontiff resigned in 2013, a nearly unprecedented move in papal history that had not been seen since Pope Gregory XII’s resignation in 1415.

At the time, Pope Benedict cited “advanced age” as the reason for his resignation.

Bishop William Byrne of the Springfield Diocese issued a statement regarding the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, saying:

“I join with Pope Francis in mourning the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. He brought profound theological insight into our Church. Among the many gifts of his pontificate, Pope Benedict XVI helped us explain the New Evangelization to the world, to proclaim Christ anew. This is our continued mission. We give thanks for Pope Benedict’s leadership, ministry and prayer for the Church, and now rejoice that this humble servant has finished the race, as St. Paul tells us. Eternal Rest grant unto him. And let perpetual light shine upon him.”

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was 95 years old.

