State Senator-elect Jake Oliveira announces staffing picks

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Senator-elect Jake Oliveira announced his office staff Saturday morning just days ahead of his inauguration into the the Massachusetts State Senate on January 4th.

Senator-elect Oliveira was elected on November 8, 2022, and will replace Senator Eric Lesser in representing the Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester District.

According to the office of Senator-elect Oliveira, the senator-elect’s team will consist of:

Devin M. Sheehan, MPP, Chief of Staff: Born and raised in Holyoke, Sheehan has served 12 years on the Holyoke School Committee, is a former president of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, and is a Massachusetts Certified Public Procurement Official (MCPPO). He has also served 10 years in the Instructional Department of the Springfield Public Schools.

Soumia Aitelhaj, MTS/MALD, Legislative Director: Born in Morocco and raised in the Greater Boston area, Aitelhaj has worked as the Director of Scheduling for Senate President Karen E. Spilka and as the Legislative Director for Senate President Emerita Harriette L. Chandler.

Jennifer Pickering, MSW, District Director: Pickering, who moved to Massachusetts after graduating from Michigan State University, has a prolific career in profit and nonprofit developing and executing fund development, sales, and marketing plans. She also has a background in policy practice in regards to social work. Pickering worked with Senator Lesser for over three years as Constituent Services Director and District Director.

Derrick Cruz, Director of Communications: Born and raised in Fitchburg, Cruz currently serves as the Ward 6 Councilor on the Fitchburg City Council. He was also a recipient of the 2022 Latino Excellence Award for the Worcester & Middlesex District.

Noah E. Green, Legislative Aide: A lifelong resident of West Springfield, Green has experience in the supply chain management industry and has worked on several other local campaigns. He was the finance director for Senator-elect Oliveira’s 2022 campaign and will relocate to Boston to serve on his staff.

Senator-elect Oliveira issued a statement regarding his office’s staff selection, saying:

“I am excited to work with this talented group of individuals. I have been able to hire a staff that is highly qualified and will bring a wealth of experience to my Senate Office. My staff and I are excited to serve the 12 communities of the District and we look forward to the work ahead of us.”

The senator-elect will be inaugurated at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

