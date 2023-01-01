Crews respond to fire on West Alvord St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to West Alvord Street in Springfield in the early hours of Sunday morning for reports of a fire.

According to Springfield Fire officials, 8 people were displaced and are being assessed by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.

