Crews respond to fire on West Alvord St. in Springfield
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to West Alvord Street in Springfield in the early hours of Sunday morning for reports of a fire.
According to Springfield Fire officials, 8 people were displaced and are being assessed by the Red Cross.
No injuries were reported.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.
