Crews respond to fire on West Alvord St. in Springfield

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 1, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to West Alvord Street in Springfield in the early hours of Sunday morning for reports of a fire.

According to Springfield Fire officials, 8 people were displaced and are being assessed by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.

