Man arrested in CT following New Year’s Eve shooting in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man was arrested in Connecticut Saturday after he allegedly shot another man on Mill Valley Road in Hadley.

According to the Hadley Police, officer were called to 102 Mill Valley Road just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said that they located a 51-year-old male shooting victim conscious and alert when they arrived at the scene. The victim had sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment.

Hadley and State Police managed to identify the alleged suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Officials said that they located the 28-year-old male suspect in Waterbury, Connecticut, where he was taken into police custody. He will need to face extradition proceedings in Connecticut before he can be returned to Massachusetts.

Hadley Police were assisted by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern DA’s Office, the State Police Crime Scene Services, State Police Firearms Identification Section, UMass Police, and the Hadley DPW. The Hadley Fire Department assisted Action Ambulance in treating the victim. The Waterbury Police Department also assisted in the suspect’s arrest in Connecticut.

