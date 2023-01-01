A Mild, Dry, And Breezy Start To 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy New Year!

Ringing in the New Year at midnight seemed odd this year with rain, fog, and very mild temps as the ball drop temp was near 50!

Waking up on this first day of 2023, we will be dealing with mainly cloudy skies, temperatures in the middle to upper 40′s. The day will be dry, with clouds winning out. Highs will top off around 50. It will also be breezy at times with winds out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.

The mild air looks to stick around for the next several days, with mostly cloudy conditions for Monday. Many have the day off which means with the mild temps and rain-free forecast, outdoor activities can be done this year.

Tuesday, our next weather maker comes in as a soaking rain shower, lasting through Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday, while it will be damp, it will be warm! Highs topping off around 60! We turn drier and cooler for Thursday, with the chance for a flurry or sprinkle on Friday, highs closer to normal. There is a slight chance for more moisture with the late week flurry threat so we will be monitoring trends all week.

The first full weekend of 2023 looks to feature lots of sunshine, and we turn mild again with highs in the lower to middle 40′s... about 5-10 degrees above normal.

