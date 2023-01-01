A Mild Start to the New Year, Tracking some Showers for Tuesday into Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another mild day to kick off the new year, but the mild temps look to be coming to an end within the next few days. In the short term, We will have mostly cloudy skies tonight with the chance of a spot shower in the evening. Once we go past midnight, clouds will give way to mainly clear skies, and winds will go calm, allowing for temperatures to fall down to the lower 30′s. In the early morning hours, clouds work back in, and we wake up to mostly cloudy skies for Monday. As we head towards noon time, clouds will break up and we will be left with a blend of sunshine and clouds for the day, with highs on the mild side once again, topping out in the lower 50′s. Upper 40′s for the higher elevations.

A low-pressure system and an assocated warm front looks to spread across the nation going into Tuesday, bringing some unsettled weather to our area. We will likely see steady rain throughout the day on Tuesday with mild temperatures in the lower 50′s. With this round of showers we could see anywhere from a quarter to half inch of rainfall. We catch a short break, but Wednesday also looks to bring in another round of showers, where we could pick up another quarter to half inch of rainfall before we are all said and done. Wednesday also looks to be the warmest of the days ahead, reaching a high possibly near 60.

Behind that system a cold front will pass, which will bring temperatures much closer to normal for Thursday, with highs in the lower 40′s.

We are watching our next system which looks to move in Friday morning, which could start off as a brief rain or mixed precip. but there is a chance it could quickly turn to all rain before the sun comes up on Friday. We could have light snow showers steady throughout the day friday, into friday night. Still too early to pinpoint exactly how much we could see, as it is nearly a week out, but it is our next system we will be watching closely all week long. In the longterm, we are trending much closer to normal temperature wise, mostly sunny on Sunday, chance for flurries on Monday, and dry for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.