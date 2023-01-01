Northampton celebrates New Year’s Eve with annual First Night

New Year's Eve First Night celebrations in Northampton.
By Maria Wilson and Libby James
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The First Night in Northampton brought thousands from all over the area to the streets of downtown Northampton.

This year 22 venues from Smith College to the Hotel Northampton area welcomed guests to celebrate the new year in person.

From fireworks to free hot chocolate, folks are eager to ring in the new year surrounded by others.

Western Mass News spoke with one local business owner who tells us the New Year’s Eve festivities bring a lot of foot traffic to her store.

“We are super excited to see all these people who come into town for the event, seeing all the First Night buttons and seeing what Northampton has to offer,” said Katie Rennie owner of 25 Central.

This year marked the town’s 38th annual New Year’s Eve Celebration.

One Northampton man tells Western Mass News Saturday’s festivities brought a lot of unwanted traffic to the area.

Rick Pivia said, “Very chaotic! The traffic is picking up! People do not know how to slow down!”

But traffic woes haven’t stopped folks from coming out and having fun.

“It’s going to be fun it’s our first year doing it. We just moved here last year,” said Karen Dublin.

