Baystate Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

By Kristin Burnell and Olivia Hickey
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Baystate Medical Center delivered their first baby of the year shortly after the clock struck midnight.

It’s an exciting start to 2023 for Jennifer Keim of Greenfield and her husband, Kenneth as they welcomed their newborn son at the Greenfield Hospital.

Jack Kenneth Heim was born at 12:13 a.m. at Baystate Franklin Medical Center on the first day of the new year. Mom Jennifer said they are over-the-moon excited for the new addition to their family.

“I was expecting him a few days earlier so for him to be the new year’s baby is quite a surprise! It just feels so cool I didn’t realize how exciting it was,” she said.

Jennifer said they are looking forward to bringing baby Jack home soon and enjoying 2021 as a family of four.

