Community dives into the new year with third annual Polar Bear Plunge

Community dives into the new year with third annual Polar Plunge
By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Olivia Hickey
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEEDS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A chilly way to start off the new year! The third annual Polar Bear Plunge took place in Leeds Sunday.

The event benefitted kids through the Palestinian House of Friendship. Guests who participated-- dived into the icy waters of Roberts Meadow Brook at Musante Beach.

They were encouraged to bring blankets and a change of warm clothes. Afterwards, guests warmed up and enjoyed hot chocolate!

