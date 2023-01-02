Community dives into the new year with third annual Polar Bear Plunge

LEEDS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A chilly way to start off the new year! The third annual Polar Bear Plunge took place in Leeds Sunday.

The event benefitted kids through the Palestinian House of Friendship. Guests who participated-- dived into the icy waters of Roberts Meadow Brook at Musante Beach.

They were encouraged to bring blankets and a change of warm clothes. Afterwards, guests warmed up and enjoyed hot chocolate!

