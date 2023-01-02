Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield

Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield
Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield(Western Mass News photo)
By Olivia Hickey, Addie Patterson and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night.

When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident.

Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News will provide the latest details as they are made available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Baystate Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Baystate Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Community dives into the new year with third annual Polar Plunge
Community dives into the new year with third annual Polar Plunge
Man arrested in CT following New Year’s Eve shooting in Hadley
Man arrested in CT following New Year’s Eve shooting in Hadley
Runners celebrate the new year with race to benefit Westfield Boys & Girls Club
Runners celebrate the new year with race to benefit Westfield Boys & Girls Club