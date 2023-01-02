Fire at log cabin house in Pittsfield may result in $100k in damages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire officials in Pittsfield say damages to a log cabin style house on Blythewood Dr may approach $100,000 following a fire Monday.

We’re told a ‘possible cause’ of the fire is due to faulty masonry construction at the house.

Firefighters were called to 154 Blythewood Dr for a reported possible chimney fire early Monday just before 4:30 a.m.

“On arrival we found (a) large log cabin style home with smoke around (the) fireplace/stone facade in the great room,” explained Neil Myers, Deputy Chief for the Pittsfield Fire Department.

Myers told Western Mass News the fire appeared to be contained to the chimney, so they use standard tactics to try and knock the fire down.

However, firefighters were unsuccessful.

“After an hour of deploying different strategies, we determined the fire was actively burning in the wood between the stone facade and exterior chimney and the only way to access this space was to remove the entire facade from roofline down to fireplace,” Myers said.

A process which was extremely labor intensive for firefighters.

“Firefighters worked diligently to minimize further damage to the home,” Myers noted.

In order to get water onto the fire to knock it out, firefighters had to remove the facade and burning wood behind it. It took 4 hours for the fire to be brought under control.

As a result, we’re told the interior of the log cabin in the fireplace area and the stone facade which runs from the floor to the roofline, was extensively damaged.

“Damage may approach $100k due to the extensive overhaul done to access the fire,” explained Myers.

Pittsfield fire officials say they’ve determined a possible cause.

“Faulty masonry construction of (the) connection between (the) fireplace and (the) main chimney,” Myers noted.

Thankfully, no one injuries were reported and the home was turned back over to the owners.

