Forest Park visitors reflect, make new memories as Forest Park wraps up for the holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With the holiday season coming to an end, excited passengers experienced Bright Nights at Forest Park for the final time Sunday night.

The park has welcomed millions of people since its opening in 1995. People we spoke with shared their favorite part of the annual event on its final night of the season.

“Last time I was here I was probably little so there’s a little of new things that I don’t remember,” said Jazmine Ramirez of Springfield.

It was another successful season at bright nights. The popular holiday lights display in Forest Park.

“I think it’s a cool fun experience anybody should try and enjoy…It’s enjoyable,” said Jazmine Ramirez of Springfield.

The event ran from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day with thousands of people stopping by over the past few weeks. Some shared with Western Mass News their favorite part of the event.

“I think the carousel part is pretty cool because I remember from Bright Nights you can’t really get out of the car so I think this part is kind of cool,” Ramirez said.

“In the car I got to on the roof I got to go up on it and I got to look at the lights,” Scarlett Soto said.

Many took advantage of the final night of bright nights to ring in the start of 2023.

“Definitely looking for more new blessings and to have a good year,” Ramirez said.

This marks the 28th season of Bright Nights and many people tell us they can’t wait to experience it all again for the 2023 holiday season.

